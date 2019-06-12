Everton eyeing up a move for Alexis Claude-Maurice

Everton are thought to be interested in the Lorient player Alexis Claude-Maurice.
According to Football London, West Ham are keen on the player as well this summer.
Claude-Maurice is very highly rated in France and it would be quite a coup if Everton manage to pull off the transfer.
The 20-year-old attacker picked up 14 goals and 4 assists this past season and he is tipped to develop into a world class player in future.
Marco Silva could help him fulfill his potential at Goodison Park.
Everton can offer him regular first team football at a high level and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Lorient now.
The Toffees certainly have the financial means to pull this off.
Claude-Maurice plays as a wide forward and he would improve the Everton attack with his pace, flair and goals.
Although Bernard has made the left flank his own, Claude-Maurice could take that starting berth off the Brazilian. The 20-year-old has more end product and he will add goals to the side.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer. West Ham and Arsenal will be keen to sign him as well and there could be a bidding war.