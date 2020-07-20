Everton expected to submit an offer for Denis Bouanga

Everton have been linked with a move for Saint-Étienne’s Denis Bouanga for a while now.

The winger has done well in Ligue 1 this past season and Carlo Ancelotti is thought to be keen on him.





As per Le10sport, Valencia are interested in the player as well.

Everton are expected to make an offer for the player in the coming months. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee for Bouanga.

The 25-year-old will add goals and creativity to Ancelotti’s team if he joins them next season. Bouanga can play anywhere across the front three and he can operate as the number ten as well.

That said, he is at his best cutting in from the left.

Bouanga bagged 10 goals and 3 assists this past season and those numbers could improve when he is playing with better players at Everton.

If he manages to adapt to the league quickly, he could turn out to be a great buy for the Toffees next season.

Everton must look to improve their side this summer if they want to fight for European qualification next year and signings like Bouanga would certainly help them.