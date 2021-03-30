Everton linked with move for Orlando City FC striker

Everton have been linked with a move for striker Daryl Dike.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Barnsley from Orlando City FC and is due to return to the United States in time for the new MLS season.





He has made a big impression with the Tykes, scoring five goals in 11 appearances to fire the club into the Championship play-off places.

According to Eurosport, Everton scouts have monitored Dike over the past few weeks and have been impressed with his performances.

Dike has scored eight goals in 22 appearances for Orlando and is believed to be valued at around £15 million.

SL View

The USA international has looked an exciting prospect during his time at Oakwell, and it is no surprise to see him attracting interest from elsewhere.

Teammate Jordan Williams recently likened Dike to Romelu Lukaku, which is potentially exciting news for Everton fans.

The Belgian star was hugely popular during his time at Goodison Park, and a striker in the same mould would be welcomed with open arms.

Everton have previously had American players on their books, with Tim Howard and Landon Donovan enjoying successful spells with the club.

Dike could prove to be a useful long-term addition to the squad, providing competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

