Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton demand £23m for Henry Onyekuru with Galatasaray keen

Everton demand £23m for Henry Onyekuru with Galatasaray keen

23 August, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from Fanatik, Turkish club Galatasaray want to sign Henry Onyekuru from Everton permanently at the end of his loan spell.

Onyekuru, who joined Everton in 2017 for a reported fee of £7 million, has joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan this summer.

The 21-year-old was loaned out to Belgian side Anderlecht after he was signed from Eupen to help him qualify for a work permit.

He scored nine goals in 19 appearances for Anderlecht but returned to Merseyside for treatment after suffering a serious knee injury in December.

The exciting young forward has already made a strong start in Turkey and hasn’t taken long to become a fans’ favourite at the club.

Gala are keen to sign him on a permanent deal. There is no purchase option in Onyekuru’s contract and Everton are demanding a fee of around £23 million (more than three times the amount Everton paid) for him.

Onyekuru does not have a work permit to allow him to play in England, and that is why he was sent out on loan. He is a fantastic young talent and Everton could make a big mistake if they sell the striker without giving him a fair chance to shine at the Merseyside club.

Real Madrid could agree deal with Chelsea for Alonso who is ‘willing to force’ a move
Matthew Pennington wants Leeds United return but Marcelo Bielsa not interested

About The Author

johnblake