Everton defender Michael Keane raves about Kurt Zouma

Everton defender Michael Keane struggled last season after joining the club in the summer transfer window from Burnley.
This season, he has been playing with confidence under Marco Silva. After partnering with the likes of Phil Jagielka, Mason Holgate, and Ashley Williams last season, Keane was aware that Marcel Brands will reinforce the defensive set up at the club.
In the summer transfer window, Everton signed Yerry Mina from Barcelona and Kurt Zouma on loan from Chelsea. While Mina is yet to start a game for the Toffees, Keane has forged a strong partnership with Zouma at the back.
Everton have played an attacking brand of football under Silva, but they have been equally solid at the back. Keane has hailed Zouma as a ‘great athlete’ and said he enjoys playing alongside him.
“I’ve really enjoyed playing alongside Kurt. Obviously he’s a great athlete but he’s good on the ball too,” said Keane who was signed by Ronald Koeman last summer.
“We’re playing well together at the minute. We’ve had a few good results and clean sheets too. There’s always a bit of room for improvement and we try to work on that every day.
While Everton fans will love to hear that the central defensive partnership is growing strong, surely Silva has a big decision to make here when Mina returns to fitness.
He will have to slowly integrate him into the side, but in doing so he will have to sacrifice the blossoming Keane-Zouma partnership. Or will he change the formation to accommodate all of his three defenders?