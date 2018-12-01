Everton defender Lucas Digne raves about Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Everton defender Lucas Digne has showered praise on Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby clash in the Premier League.
Digne, who joined Everton in the summer transfer window from Barcelona, knows Salah very well. He helped AS Roma win both games against derby rivals Lazio during his time with the Serie A club.
Digne played alongside Salah for AS Roma. The French full-back has praised the Liverpool winger but he is adamant there will be no exchange of messages between them this week.
“I know Mohamed Salah because I played one year with him in Rome,” Digne said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.
“He’s a very good guy and a very good player, but you play football to play against the big players, against Messi, against Neymar.
“I play football to play against the biggest players in the world and I came to England to play against the best strikers because for me the best football is in the Premier League.
While Salah has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League, Digne will have to be at his best to prevent him from scoring.
Salah has struggled to reach the standards he set last season, but he has still managed seven Premier League goals and three assists this season.
Digne has been brilliant as well. He has made 10 Premier League starts already. Everton have lost just once in their last seven Premier League games, and are heading into this match full of confidence.