Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton could sign Sala in January, Niasse & Tosun could depart Goodison Park – opinion

Everton could sign Sala in January, Niasse & Tosun could depart Goodison Park – opinion

9 December, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Ligue 1, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton are reportedly eyeing a new striker in January, with the Blues having relied heavily on Richarlison (13 league games, 7 goals) in the first-half of the season. If Marco Silva manages to bring in a new attacker, he may look to part company with out-of-form duo Oumar Niasse and Cenk Tosun.

According to the Daily Mail, Nantes centre-forward Emiliano Sala is on their radar and would set them back around £25m. The 28-year-old has also been linked with Leicester City, Burnley, West Ham United and Cardiff City, with all representatives from the four aforementioned clubs having watched him in a recent outing.

Sala has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals in 15 Ligue 1 games, most recently scoring and making an assist against Olympique Marseille on December 5. He won’t come cheap, but the Argentinean centre-forward could improve the squad given Everton’s woes up front this season.

Niasse has made just four Premier League appearances and hasn’t made the matchday squad since mid-September. Tosun has racked up just 82 minutes of playing time since the end of December, scoring only two goals from 12 league games. The duo might need to leave before a new centre-forward is brought in.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Heaton could snub Leeds for Villa move
Pennington could leave Everton after recent comments, Silva treatment to blame - opinion

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.