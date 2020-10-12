Everton could rival West Ham for the signing of Josh King

Bournemouth attacker Josh King has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer and it seems that Everton have now joined the race for his signature.

According to Talksport, West Ham have had a £13 million bid rejected for the 28 year old attacker and Bournemouth value the player close to £17 million.





Apparently, the Championship club are expecting an offer from another club which could be Everton.

The Toffees need to add more depth to their attack especially after the departure of Moise Kean.

It will be interesting to see if they can beat West Ham to the signing of the 28 year old this week.

King has considerable Premier League experience and he could prove to be a smart signing for Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are dependent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin for goals and they need to bring in more cover and depth for the position.

A player of Josh King’s quality deserves to play in the Premier League and it remains to be seen where he ends up this summer.

He can play in multiple positions and his versatility will be an added bonus for Everton or West Ham.

It remains to be seen if either of the two Premier League clubs can agree on a fee with the Cherries now.