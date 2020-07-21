Everton could return for January target Matías Vecino

Everton are keen on signing the Inter Milan midfielder Matis Vecino this summer.

The player was linked with the move to Goodison Park during the January transfer window as well but the move never materialised. It will be interesting to see if Everton can sign their man this time.





The Toffees are looking to bring in a central midfielder this summer and they have been linked with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as well. Vecino is another option for them (Tuttosport via Sportwitness).

Vecino would perhaps be a cheaper alternative to the Southampton star.

It remains to be seen whether Carlo Ancelotti makes a move for the Uruguayan. Vecino is set for surgery on his knee now and his recovery could be key to any future move.

He could be a decent option for Everton next season. The 28-year-old is a good passer of the ball and he will add composure to Everton’s midfield.

He is also good at blocking and intercepting opposition passes. Vecino would add defensive cover for the back four as well.

The midfielder is at the peak of his career right now and he is likely to be tempted to join a Premier League club if there is a concrete offer on the table. He is not a key player for Inter Milan and therefore there is no reason why he would choose to stay, especially when he can work with a manager like Ancelotti at another club.