Everton could pass the chance to sign Tottenham target Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling has been really impressive this season whilst on loan with Serie A giants Roma from Manchester United, and several Premier League clubs are vying for his signature.
According to reports from Gazzetta Dello Sport, Premier League trio of Everton, Tottenham and Arsenal are all interested in signing the 30-year-old defender.
Roma are also interested in keeping the defender but they will have to pay at least £25million to sign him permanently. Smalling doesn’t feature in Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s long-term plans, and United are reluctant to drop their asking price.
According to a recent report from Patrick Boyland of The Athletic, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to sign a central defender this summer. The Mirror even claimed that Ancelotti would be looking to offload either of Yerry Mina or Michael Keane in the summer transfer window.
However, it seems unlikely that Ancelotti would be moving for Smalling. Everton have chalked out a transfer strategy about not signing players who will have little resale value: a reason why the Toffees are extensively scouting the 22-year-old Lille defender Gabriel ahead of a potential move this summer.
The Toffees cannot afford to invest in players with little resale value any more, and that is why it’s more likely they’ll not make any concrete effort to sign Smalling this summer. In that case, Spurs or Arsenal will have a better chance of signing the England international.