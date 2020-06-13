Everton could make a move for James Rodriguez

Everton have been linked with the Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez once again.

The Colombian is unwanted at Santiago Bernabeu and Los Blancos want to sell him for a fee of €50-55m.





As per Sport (via Sportwitness), two Premier League sides are keen on the player – Manchester United and Everton.

It will be interesting to see if Everton make a move for the 28-year-old in the coming weeks.

James is a top-class player when he is on form. He needs to regain his confidence first.

Ancelotti could be the man to bring out the best in the midfielder once again. He has worked with the player before and he is aware of Rodriguez’s strengths and weaknesses.

Everton could use an attacking midfielder like the Colombian and the move would be beneficial for them as well.

However, Real Madrid’s asking price could complicate matters. The Spanish giants might have to lower their demands, especially in this market.

Clubs have faced huge losses because of the health crisis and they cannot afford to spend big money on players this summer.

It will be interesting to see how serious Manchester United’s interest in the player is. They have the resources to afford him.

That said, Rodriguez would be better suited to Ancelotti’s team right now. United might not be able to give him regular starts ahead of Pogba and Fernandes.