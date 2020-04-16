Everton could make a move for Hirving Lozano this summer if he is made available.
The Mexican has struggled to adapt to Italian football and he hasn’t been at his best for Napoli. He has just three goals and two assists for the Serie A giants this season.
If the Italian giants decide to cash in on him, the Toffees could make their move as per Corriere Dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness).
Lozano is highly rated by Ancelotti and he could be the ideal addition to Everton’s attack.
They need a wide forward who can create chances and score goals. Lozano has proven that he is capable of that during his time with PSV and the Mexican national team.
The versatile forward needs a move away from Napoli to resurrect his career and Everton would be the ideal destination for him.
Ancelotti could revive his career and get him back to his best.
The Premier League’s fast pace and directness should suit Lozano’s playing style as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. Everton certainly have the finances to afford him.
Meanwhile, Napoli will be looking to recoup most of the £34m they paid for him.