Everton could be prepared to sell Moise Kean for £30 million

Everton are prepared to sell Moise Kean for £30 million this summer, according to a report from Inter Live.

The 21-year-old joined the Toffees from Juve back in the summer of 2019 for around £25m (BBC).

Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out for Kean at Goodison Park, with the Italian scoring just four goals in 37 appearances for Everton.

He spent last season away from Merseyside on loan with Paris Saint-Germain, where his form improved drastically with 17 goals in 41 games.

And it appears as though his time with the Toffees could be nearing an end.

Inter Live claims that Rafa Benitez is willing to let the nine-capped Italy international leave for around €35m (£30m) this summer.

And Inter Milan are reportedly keen to sign the Toffees striker.

Considering his struggles at Goodison Park, Everton getting £30m for him this summer would be a minor miracle.

Rafa has a lot of work to do at Everton this summer.

However, he is fairly well-covered in the attacking department, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison amongst his current options.

Kean just hasn’t produced the goods in the Premier League.

And it is probably in Everton’s and his best interest for him to move on this summer.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.

