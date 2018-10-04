Everton could agree deal for Welbeck whose ‘Arsenal future remains in the balance’

According to the Mirror, Everton could agree a deal for Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck, with the English international’s ‘future remaining in the balance’ due to his contract expiring this summer. The 27-year-old has struggled for playing time under Unai Emery and may be considering his future at the Emirates.
Welbeck has also yet to engage in talks with Arsenal over an extension and could be on his way out of the club as a result. Everton are looking to capitalise on the situation, having shown interest over the summer, but no contact has been made.
Signed from Manchester United in 2014, Welbeck has gone on to make 119 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 45 goals. He’s won two FA Cups and one Community Shield with Arsenal but hasn’t managed to nail down a starting place.
Welbeck has stiff competition in attack from Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and has been reduced to substitute appearances in the Premier League this season. He’s unlikely to sign a new deal if he’s not commanding a starting place, so Welbeck’s future might be away from Arsenal.
Everton are reportedly keeping tabs on his development and could make their interest official soon.
