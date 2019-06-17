Blog Columns Site News Everton continue talks for Yacine Brahimi

Everton have been linked with a move for Yacine Brahimi this summer.

According to a report from Goal France (translated by SportWitness), the Toffees are in talks to sign the player.

Apparently, the player is keen on joining English football this summer.

Brahimi is a free agent this summer and he could prove to be a superb bit of bargain for Marco Silva’s side. He scored 13 goals and picked up 4 assists for Porto this past season.

Everton could use some depth in the wide areas and the Algerian could make a difference in the short term.

The 29-year-old will add flair and goals to the side. Also, his arrival would give Silva the chance to rotate his attackers and try out different tactics.

Brahimi can operate on either flank and in behind the striker as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Toffees manage to get this over the line now. Considering the fact that he will be a free agent at the end of this month, the transfer seems like a no-brainer.

Everton certainly have the means to afford his wages and they should do everything in their power to convince him to join the club.

