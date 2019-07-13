Blog Columns Site News Everton closing in on the signing of Fabian Delph

13 July, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton are all set to complete the signing of Fabian Delph from Manchester City.

According to the reliable Paul Joyce from The Times, the Toffees will pay £8.5m for the versatile midfielder. Manchester City could pocket another £1.5m from add ons.

Delph is not a regular starter for Pep Guardiola’s side and he will have to leave the club in order to play more often. Everton would be the ideal move for him right now.

Marco Silva could do with a central midfielder like him alongside Gueye and Gomes. Delph can also play as a left-back and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Merseyside outfit.

Furthermore, the player is available for a reasonable price and therefore the transfer is a no brainer.

Delph is 29 right now and he has at least three seasons at the top level. He should prove to be a useful addition to the Everton side next season.

He has played in the Premier League for quite some time now and therefore he will not need extra time to adapt. He should be able to make an immediate impact.

The 29-year-old won the Premier League title with Manchester City last term and he will be looking to achieve something meaningful with Everton as well.

