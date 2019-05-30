Everton closing in on River Plate’s Santiago Sosa

Everton are expected to complete the signing of Santiago Sosa soon.
According to a report from TYC Sports (translated by SportWitness), the midfielder’s agent is arriving in England next week to finalise the transfer.
The player was linked with a move to Everton earlier this summer as well and it seems that the Toffees have made significant progress as far as the transfer is concerned.
Apparently, the Toffees are paying around £12m for the River Plate midfielder. The Argentine outfit are in need of money and they are willing to cash in on Sosa now.
The 20-year-old midfielder is very highly rated in Argentine and it seems that Everton are bringing him in as one for the future.
The highly rated defensive midfielder could be the long term successor for Gueye. In the short term, he could be the ideal cover in the cup games.
It will be interesting to see if Sosa joins up with the youth team once the move is finalised.
He will need time to adapt to a new country and English football. It is unlikely that he will make an impact next season.
However, there is no doubt that he has the talent to break into Silva’s plans soon.