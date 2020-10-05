Everton close to signing Robin Olsen

Everton are closing in on the signing of Robin Olsen from Roma.

The Toffees are keen on adding to that position and they have been linked with the likes of Pau Lopez and Sergio Romero as well.





As per talksport, Olsen’s move to Everton is close. Paul Joyce from The Times has also confirmed that the Toffees are working on the deal.

Everton moving towards a loan deal with Roma for Olsen https://t.co/nNnB0jGo3c — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 5, 2020



Apparently, it will be a loan deal. Olsen is expected to compete with Jordan Pickford for the starting berth this season.

Pickford has been quite error-prone in the recent seasons and it will be interesting to see if he can improve in the coming weeks.

Olsen is 30 and he has plenty of experience. The 38-cap Swedish international could be the ideal alternative to Pickford.

It remains to be seen whether the 30-year-old can impress Ancelotti and hold down a regular starting berth ahead of Pickford in the coming months.

Pickford certainly has the talent to be a regular starter for Everton and if he manages to motivate himself properly and cut out his mistakes, he could be a useful player for the Toffees.

Either way, the increased competition will help both players improve and leave Everton with a better squad.