Everton boss Marco Silva opens up on January transfer plans

Marco Silva said to the Liverpool Echo that he would be open to bringing in new faces at Everton during the January transfer window.
The Everton boss has revealed that he doesn’t like to make wholesome changes to the squad. Rather he is happy to make certain additions to the squad and improve the team step by step.
Everton made six additions in the summer transfer window, and some of the players are already making a big impact. Apart from Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes, who are yet to feature for Everton, other major signings – Richarlison, Kurt Zouma, Bernard and Lucas Digne – have all made excellent starts at the club.
One area where Marco Silva should look to bolster in January is the strike department. Cenk Tosun, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Oumar Niasse have all featured for the Toffees this season, but none of them have given the impression that they can score regularly.
When asked whether Everton would be bringing in a new number nine in the near future, Silva dropped a hint that he could be delving into the market.
“Of course you are always aware, you are always analysing. Of course I won’t tell you, but if you asked me what is my idea for the next three months or the next 10 months, I know more or less. But now is not the time to talk about that situation.
“The most important thing for us is to close our squad, produce strong work behind the scenes and improve what we have with our players.
“In the next market, if we have the chance or the possibility to improve again, we are open to that and we will be clear again in our targets because that is my way to work.”
If Everton can add a solid striker who can score 15-20 goals in a season, they will be a force to reckon with. The Toffees have been recently linked with Aaron Ramsey, but it is the strike department that Silva should look to sort out at the earliest.