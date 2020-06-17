Everton begin talks to sign £35m-rated Allan

Everton are in talks to sign the Brazilian midfielder Allan from Napoli.

Italian Journalist Ciro Venerato has confirmed (via Express) that talks are underway between the two parties.





The 29-year-old has been linked with the Toffees for a while now and it appears that Carlo Ancelotti is keen on a reunion.

Allan has played under Ancelotti at Napoli and he was a key player for the Italian manager.

Ancelotti needs someone with his skillset at Everton now and it is no surprise that he has turned to the Brazilian.

Allan is at the peak of his career now and he would be a superb signing for Everton.

He has shown his quality with Napoli and he will be a tremendous addition for the Premier League side.

The 29-year-old is expected to cost around £35m and it will be interesting to see whether the Toffees are willing to pay up.

The Italian outfit are already planning for life without Allan and they have looked at Szoboszlai and Veretout.

Clearly, Allan is no longer an indispensable asset for Napoli and he should look to pursue another challenge. A reunion with Ancelotti at Goodison Park could be the ideal opportunity for the midfielder right now.