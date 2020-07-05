Everton and Wolves looking to lure James Rodriguez to the Premier League

Everton and Wolves are thought to be keen on signing the Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez this summer.

As per Marca, Real Madrid are willing to cut their losses on the player and they will sell him for a cut-price deal this summer. The 28-year-old could be available for a fee of around €25m.





The player has informed Real Madrid that he doesn’t wish to play for them anymore. James was close to joining Atletico Madrid last summer but Los Blancos pulled out of the deal.

They will be forced to part with him now. Real Madrid cannot afford to lose him for free next year.

James Rodriguez earns around €7m per season and Real Madrid are keen on getting his wages off the book because of the losses they have faced recently due to the current health crisis.

It will be interesting to see where James ends up this summer. Everton or Wolves would be a good move for him right now.

Nuno and Ancelotti are good managers who could bring out the best in the player once again. On his day, James is a world-class playmaker and he would improve the two teams a lot if the joined either of them.

Furthermore, Ancelotti has worked with James at Real Madrid and he knows the player well. He could be the man to help the player regain his confidence and form.