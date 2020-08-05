Everton and Wolves join the race to sign Rafinha

Everton and Wolves have enquired about the availability of Rafinha this summer.

As per Sport (via Sportwitness), the player is considered as an expendable asset by Barcelona and they would be willing to sell him for a fee of around €16m (£14.5m).





The midfielder was on loan at Celta this past season and he needs to leave Barcelona in order to play regularly next year. The player is thought to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

His brother Thiago has been linked with a move to England as well and Rafinha is keen to reunite with the Bayern Munich star.

It will be interesting to see if Everton and Wolves come forward with an offer for the player now.

Rafinha could prove to be a decent signing for them. The 27-year-old is a complete midfielder who will add goals, assists and defensive protection to their midfield.

The Barcelona player is an excellent dribbler who will help the likes of Everton break down deep defences next season. Andre Gomes is the only midfielder at the club right now who has that level of creativity.

Rafinha scored 4 goals in La Liga this past season and it remains to be seen where he ends up.