Everton and West Ham in talks to sign Martin Braithwaite

Everton are interested in signing the Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite this summer.

As per Mundo Deportivo, West Ham are keen on the player as well and the Spanish giants have now opened talks with both clubs to sell the player.





❗️ #NoticiaMD El Barça ya negocia la salida de Braithwaite a la Premier 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Varios equipos lo quieren, West Ham y Everton, con quien el Barça tiene buena relación, los más interesados 🗣️ Ya están en conversaciones para traspasarlo ✍️ @martinezferran https://t.co/4xv4oWCd2P — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) July 30, 2020

Braithwaite is unwanted at Barcelona and they are looking to cash in on him. The Catalan giants value the player at €18m.

It will be interesting to see where the striker ends up this summer. Both Everton and West Ham could use some depth in their attacking department.

Everton have a good relationship with the Spanish club having negotiated a few signings with them in recent years. The Toffees signed Mina, Gomes, Digne from them.

It remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal for Braithwaite as well.

The 29-year-old has 9 goals to his name so far this season and he wouldn’t be a bad signing for Ancelotti’s team. He could partner Calvert-Lewin in the attack. The Danish international can play out wide as well and his versatility will be a bonus for the team he joins.

Convincing the player shouldn’t be too difficult for West Ham or Everton. They can offer him good wages and the chance to showcase his talent at a high level in the Premier League.