Everton and Sevilla keen on Alessandro Florenzi

Everton remain keen on signing the Roma defender Alessandro Florenzi this summer.

The 29-year-old right-back was on loan at Valencia last season and he was quite impressive for the Spanish outfit.





Everton need to bring in an alternative to Seamus Coleman and Florenzi could prove to be an ideal fit.

The 35-cap Italian international has fallen out of favour at Roma and he needs to move on in order to play regular first-team football.

The versatile defender could prove to be a very useful option for Carlo Ancelotti next season.

Apart from the right-back position, Florenzi can operate as a defensive winger as well. His versatility will be an added bonus for Everton and Ancelotti.

According to reports (h/t sportwitness), Europa League champions Sevilla are looking to sign the player as well.

The Spanish outfit certainly have a more attractive project at their disposal and it will be interesting to see if Everton can fend off the competition and convince the player to move to Goodison Park instead.

Florenzi is at the peak of his career right now and he should be able to adapt to the Premier League and make an immediate impact for Everton next year. It will be interesting to see if Everton can agree on a fee with Roma now.