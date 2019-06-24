Everton and Palace should consider Bogle to fix right-back problem

Everton may need a right-back this summer to provide backup to Seamus Coleman and act as his potential long-term replacement, as Jonjo Kenny was loaned out to Schalke and may not have a long-term future at Goodison Park.
Crystal Palace may also need a right-back to compete with Joel Ward and Martin Kelly if Aaron Wan-Bissaka joins Manchester United. Jayden Bogle could be the ideal signing after a standout campaign at Derby County.
The £7m-rated defender, who joined from Swindon Town in 2016, made 43 Championship appearances for the Rams last season, scoring (2) and creating (9) 11 goals, making 53 chances and 55 successful dribbles (53%).
Bogle averaged 45 passes-per-game with 80% accuracy, whipped in 92 crosses with 21% accuracy, won 38 aerial duels (44%), blocked 57 passes/crosses/shots, made 69 clearances and averaged a tackle (110) or interception (38) every 25 minutes.
He has the potential to become a Premier League right-back in the future and should be a top target for both Everton and Palace as a result.
Bogle is reportedly free to leave Derby for the right price this summer, but it’s unknown which club will win the race for his signature. He’s exxpected to have a lot of offers before the transfer window shuts.
Stats from Transfermarkt.