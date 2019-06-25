Everton and Newcastle want Adam Webster

Everton are interested in signing the Bristol City defender Adam Webster this summer.
According to The Sun, Newcastle are interested in signing the highly rated centre back as well.
Everton could certainly use a centre back next season and Webster might prove to be a good addition. The likes of Zouma and Jagielka have left the club this summer and Silva needs to bring in reinforcements.
It will be interesting to see if they submit an offer for Webster in the coming weeks. They certainly have the financial resources to pull off the transfer.
Convincing the player should not be a problem either. Everton are a much bigger club than Bristol and they can offer him Premier League football as well.
The 24-year-old will certainly be tempted if an offer comes his way.
Bristol signed him last summer for a fee of around £3.5million, rising to £8m. They will demand a premium if they are forced to sell him.
As per the report, Bristol want more than £10m for the player and newly promoted side Aston Villa are prepared to offer around £12m.
It will be interesting to see where Webster ends up this summer. It looks like a bidding war might just be on the cards for him.