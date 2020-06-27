Everton and Newcastle make enquiries for Patrik Schick

Newcastle and Everton are thought to be looking at the AS Roma striker Patrik Schick this summer.

The 24-year-old has had an impressive loan spell in Germany with RB Leipzig and he has scored 10 goals for them despite not starting too often.





Roma are keen to cash in on the player and the two Premier League clubs have now made enquiries to sign him according to Il Messaggero. It will be interesting to see if they follow that up with an offer now.

Schick could prove to be a very useful option for both teams. Everton need more depth in their attack and the 24-year-old could be the ideal partner for Calvert-Lewin.

As for Newcastle, they are in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer. Joelinton has had a poor season and the Magpies cannot afford to go into another season with him as their first-choice striker.

The Brazilian would be more suited to a backup role or as a creative forward.

Schick needs to join a club where he can play regular first-team football and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

It is evident that he has no future at Roma. If a good offer comes in, he is likely to consider the move.