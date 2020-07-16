Everton and Newcastle keen on Wilfried Zaha

Everton and Newcastle are thought to be keen on signing the Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer.

As per Daily Mail, European giants Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old Premier League star.





Everton tried to sign the player last summer as well but the deal collapsed due to Palace’s absurd £80m valuation.

It will be interesting to see if the Eagles are more reasonable with their demands this summer. Everton could certainly use someone like Zaha in their attack next season. He will add flair, technique and pace on the counter.

Also, he will help Everton break down deep defences with his trickery.

Zaha has shown that he is capable of playing for a bigger club than Palace and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Newcastle are keeping tabs on the player but any move will depend on their potential takeover. Unless the takeover goes through, they will not be able to afford big-money signings like Zaha.

If Everton or Newcastle manage to sign Zaha, he could improve them immediately. He is well settled in the Premier League and he won’t need time to adapt.

Zaha has 4 goals and 3 assists to his name in the Premier League this season.