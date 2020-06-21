Everton and Newcastle keen on Franck Kessie

Everton and Newcastle could make their move for Franck Kessie this summer.

As per Tuttosport (via Football Italia), the two Premier League clubs have set their sights on the Milan ace.





Kessie is valued at €25m, and the two clubs can certainly afford him.

It is understandable why Bruce and Ancelotti are looking at the AC Milan midfielder. They need a physical presence and defensive cover in their midfield and Kessie would be an ideal addition for them.

It will be interesting to see which of these two clubs come forward with an offer first.

Everton and Newcastle are both exciting projects and Kessie could be tempted to join them. If the takeover goes through, Newcastle could be an alluring prospect for most players.

The report claims that Ancelotti rates Kessie highly and he wanted to sign the player during his time at Napoli as well. It remains to be seen if the Italian can bring him to Goodison Park this summer.

Newcastle believe the 23-year-old would suit Premier League football and they want to snap him up.

Kessie is still quite young and if he manages to shine in England with Everton or Newcastle, it could be his ticket to an elite club in future.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.