Everton and Man City keen on Adrien Rabiot

Everton and Manchester City have been linked with a move for the Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

According to the Sun, the 25-year-old is a top target for Premier League giants Manchester City but it is unlikely that the Frenchman will leave the Italian champions this summer.





Meanwhile, the Toffees have been linked with Rabiot for a while now and Carlo Ancelotti worked with him during their time together at Paris Saint-Germain.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League clubs can bring the Frenchman back to England at the end of this season.

Rabiot was a youth player for Manchester City back in 2008 but he left without making an appearance for the Premier League side.

The midfielder has done reasonably well since his move to Juventus he could prove to be a quality addition to the Everton midfield.

SL View: Much needed depth for the Everton midfield?

Ancelotti has done well to improve his midfield options with the signings of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure at the start of the season but the Toffees need more depth.

The likes of Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph have been plagued with injuries this season and Everton could have used someone like Rabiot.

The 25-year-old has tremendous potential and Ancelotti will be aware of his strengths and weaknesses having worked with him in France.

It will be interesting to see if the Italian manager can unlock Rabiot’s potential if he moves to Goodison Park next season.

The Frenchman has all the tools to develop into a top-class player and he could prove to be a solid long term investment for either Premier League club.