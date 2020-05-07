Everton and Liverpool join the race for Ugurcan Cakir

Everton remain keen on signing the Turkish keeper Ugurcan Cakir this summer.
As per Fanatik (via Sportwitness), Liverpool want to sign the player as well.
It will be interesting to see if Everton can beat their rivals to the keeper’s signature. Apparently, Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of the player and Cakir is on his transfer wish list this summer.
Cakir has done well in the Turkish league this season and he might be keen on a step up this summer. However, a move to Liverpool might not make sense for him.
Liverpool have Alisson as their number one and the Brazilian is probably the best keeper in the world right now. Cakir will struggle to get game time at Anfield.
Meanwhile, Pickford has been inconsistent at Everton and Cakir could really push him for the starting berth. A move to Everton might be better for his career.
The 24-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he cannot afford to sit on the bench just to fulfill his desire to join a top club.
It will be interesting to see where the player ends up this summer.
The Premier League duo aren’t the only ones after him. The likes of Lyon, Sevilla, Benfica, Atalanta are keeping tabs on him as well.
Cakir is reportedly valued at €30m by Trabzonspor.