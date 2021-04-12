Everton and Leicester keen on Ismael Doukoure

Everton and Leicester City have been linked with the highly talented French youngster Ismael Doukoure.

The 17-year-old has made quite a name for himself with Valenciennes in Ligue 2 and he could be on the move this summer.

According to La Voix des Sports (translated by Sportwitness), the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Borussia Monchengladbach, Arsenal, Leicester and Everton are keen on the youngster.

The report further states that the French outfit could agree to sell the young defender for a fee of around €6-8 million this summer because of financial pressure. Clubs have been badly hit by the Covid-19 crisis and a few sales could help them cope with the losses.

Everton and Leicester are certainly financially capable of spending that kind of money on the 17-year-old defensive talent and it will be interesting to see where Doukoure ends up in the coming months.

The Frenchman is a prodigious young talent with a massive future ahead of him and if the likes of Everton or Leicester can nurture him properly over the next few years, he could develop into a quality first-team player for them.

Leicester have already seen the benefits of investing in quality talent like Wesley Fofana and they will be hoping to get their hands on another talented young Frenchman.

As for the player, a move to either Goodison Park or King Power stadium could the ideal next step in his development. Both clubs have done well to develop young talents over the years and they can help the Frenchman fulfil his potential.

