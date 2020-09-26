Everton and Fulham looking to sign Jean-Clair Todibo

Everton and Fulham are thought to be interested in signing the Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The 20-year-old centre back was on loan at Schalke last season and he was quite impressive in the German League.





There is no doubt that Todibo has the talent to make the step up to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

Everton are easily the more attractive option for the player and a world-class manager like Carlo Ancelotti could help the Frenchman develop.

However, Fulham might be able to offer him more game time as compared to the Toffees. Everton already have Keane and Mina as their starting centre backs.

The 20-year-old must look to join a club where he can play regular first-team football and it will be interesting to see if Everton can provide him with such assurances.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Everton have offered to sign the player on loan with an option to buy.

Meanwhile, Fulham are looking to sign the player permanently this summer and Barcelona a likely to favour the London club’s approach.

Barcelona need the money to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City and Everton will have to be the asking price for Todibo if they want to sign him this summer.