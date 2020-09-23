Everton and Fulham keen on Jérôme Onguene

Everton and Fulham are interested in signing Jerome Onguene from RB Salzburg.

Both clubs need to improve their defensive options this summer and it is no surprise that they are keen on signing the 23-year-old centre back.





Everton have been linked with the likes of Gabriel and Fikayo Tomori already and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the Austrian club for Onguene.

Clearly, Fulham need to tighten up at the back as well and they have already conceded seven goals in their two Premier League games.

If they want to stay up this season, they will have to improve their defence and the signing of the Salzburg defender could prove to be a smart move for them.

According to reports, both clubs could soon present an offer for the Cameroon international and it will be interesting to see if RB Salzburg are willing to do business.

Info @telefoot_chaine Everton et Fulham s’intéressent à Jérôme Onguene(23 ans) défenseur central de Salzbourg. Les deux clubs pourraient bientôt présenter une offre (prêt avec OA) pour l’international camerounais qui a joué 34 matches la saison dernière avec Salzbourg — Simone Rovera (@SimoneRovera) September 23, 2020

Everton have improved their midfield considerably this summer and they should look to bring in a quality defender before the transfer window closes.

Onguene is still quite young for a defender and working with a manager like Ancelotti could help him develop as a player. A move to Everton could be very tempting for the player.