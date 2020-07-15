Everton and Arsenal submit offer to Gabriel Magalhães

Lille defender Gabriel has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

As per L’Equipe (translated by Sportwitness), the 22-year-old Brazilian already has offers on the table and two of those offers are from Everton and Arsenal.





It will be interesting to see where Gabriel ends up eventually. He is highly talented and he could be a superb addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Everton need to improve their defence if they want to challenge for European qualification next season. Someone like Gabriel could be the ideal signing for them. He could partner the likes of Keane or Mina next season.

The player has other offers as well and it remains to be seen whether Everton can convince him to snub the other suitors.

The likes of Arsenal are more attractive projects and Everton might have to offer him a really tempting contract in order to lure him this summer.

Gabriel is likely to cost around €25m if reports are to be believed.

Everton should have no problems paying the asking price. Furthermore, they can offer him more money than Lille as well. They just need to convince the player of their project now.