Everton agree new deal for Pickford, contract signed until 2024

Everton have confirmed that Jordan Pickford has agreed a new deal until 2024. The 24-year-old has spent little over 12 months at Goodison Park after joining from Sunderland and has become the first-choice goalkeeper for club and country.
Pickford has made 52 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees, keeping 12 clean sheets, and could retain his no.1 jersey for a long time. His original deal was until 2022, but Everton have made it clear that they want Pickford for a lengthy period as he has the potential to become one of the best in the Premier League.
The squad may have a good shot-stopper, but Marco Silva’s men are underperforming. Everton are currently 12th in the division with six points from as many games this season, having gone four without a win. The Blues have suffered back-to-back defeats ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Fulham.
Despite such toils, Pickford said he feels at home at Everton and thanked the club for paving the way for him to become England’s no.1. The ex-Black Cat was named Everton’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year after a successful debut campaign on a personal note.
Stats from Transfermarkt.