Everton agree fee for Napoli midfielder Allan

Everton have agreed on a fee with Napoli for the Brazilian midfielder Allan.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Goodison Park for a while now and it seems that the drawn-out saga is coming to an end now.





According to reports (h/t Express), Carlo Ancelotti personally contacted the Napoli chairman Aurelio di Laurentiis to facilitate the transfer and the two clubs have agreed on a fee of around £31.5 million.

Allan was a key player for Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli and he could make a big difference for the Italian manager at Everton as well.

Everton are lacking in quality central midfielders and they tried to sign the Southampton player Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

However, the Danish midfielder ended up signing for Tottenham.

It has been a frustrating transfer window for Everton so far and Hojbjerg is not the only target they missed out on. The Toffees failed to sign Gabriel Magalhaes as well and the defender is headed to Arsenal.

It will interesting to see if they can get the Allan transfer over the line in the coming days now.

Everton will have to bring in quality reinforcements for their defence as well and it remains to be seen who their alternative to Gabriel is.