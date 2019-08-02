Everton agree deal to sign Mbaye Diagne

Everton are set to sign the Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne this summer.
According to Fanatik, the Turkish outfit have accepted an offer for the player from the Toffees and the player is heading to Merseyside.
Apparently, Everton offered around €15m (£13.7m) for the 27-year-old striker.
Diagne scored 31 goals for Kasimpasa and Galatasaray combined last season and he will certainly add the necessary depth and quality to Everton’s attack.
Everton have been linked with the Juventus forward Moise Kean as well. It seems that Silva wants to freshen up his attacking options this summer.
Diagne has done well in the Turkish League and it will be interesting to see how he performs in England now.
He might need time to adapt to the new league but he has the tools to succeed in the Premier League.
Everton will need more than one quality striker to break into the European places and Diagne would be a good alternative for Kean.
Meanwhile, Richarlison can operate in a free role. The Brazilian is at his best when he is not limited to a number nine’s role.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees can get the deal across the line now. The medical and personal terms will have to be sorted soon.