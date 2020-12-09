Everton 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

Hummel have delivered a bespoke, original set of kits for Everton this season which are guided by the club’s rich traditions.

Furthermore, the unique design resonates with the Everton fans all across the globe.





Everton 2020/21 Home Kit

The Everton home shirt is Royal blue in colour and it features chevrons across the shoulders and the sleeves.

The home shirt pays tribute to Everton’s iconic Z-cars anthem.

The home kit is completed with white shorts and white socks. There is an option of blue shorts and blue socks as well.

Everton 2020/21 Away Kit

The Everton away kit is inspired from Harry Catterick’s title-winning side from the 1969-70 season.

The away shirt is yellow with Royal blue trim in the form of a collar and sleeve cuffs.

The away kit is complete with blue shorts that feature Hummel chevrons in Amber contrast and dark Amber socks with blue chevrons on the front.

Everton 2020/21 Third Kit

The unique third kit has a combination of seafoam and charcoal. there are chevrons across the shoulders and the sleeves.

The sea form colour is inspired from Liverpool’s vibrant waterfront and the charcoal is used to create a contrast.

The third kit is completed with charcoal shorts and seafoam socks.

