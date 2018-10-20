Evans says Smith is considering signing Collins for Villa

According to Gregg Evans of Birmingham Mail, new Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is considering signing James Collins. The 35-year-old has been without a club after leaving West Ham United and has been training with Villa this summer. He made 13 Premier League appearances for United last season but has yet to play a competitive game in 2018/19.
That could soon change, however, as Villa are looking to bring the central defender back to the club six years after leaving. Collins made 108 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands outfit between September 2009 and August 2012, scoring and creating six goals. The Welsh international, who made 50 appearances for his country, might be the answer to Villa’s defensive woes this season.
Smith’s men are currently 15th in the Championship with 15 points from 12 games, having gone four without a win. Villa have conceded 20 goals this season – only Preston North End (24) have shipped more goals in 2018/19. Collins wouldn’t have too much competition for a starting place, with only James Chester and Axel Tuanzebe standing in his way in the first-team.
The likes of Mile Jedinak and Alan Hutton are makeshift centre-backs at best and would likely be replaced by Collins if he did join on a permanent deal.
Stats from Transfermarkt.