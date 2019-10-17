European giants eyeing up a move for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is a man in demand right now.
According to Daily Record, the French striker has a number of suitors from around Europe and they could make a move for him in January.
Edouard has been in good form this season and he has impressed with France’s youth team as well.
As per the report, the likes of Roma, Napoli and Dortmund are keen on the player and they have watched him in action this season.
Celtic will not want to lose him halfway through the season and his suitors might have to wait until summer to get a deal done.
As per the report, Celtic have already informed the player’s advisors that they won’t sell the player in January.
Celtic have already lost Kieran Tierney earlier in the summer and they cannot afford to lose any more key players before the end of this season.
Edouard is in red hot form right now and he will be the key to Celtic’s title aspirations. The Hoops might find it difficult to retain their domestic crown without their best striker.
Steven Gerrard and Rangers are pushing Celtic hard this year and Lennon will need all the help he can get.