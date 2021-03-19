Europa League Quarter-Finals Draw: Dates, Fixtures & Teams

The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals took place on Friday with two Premier League clubs left in the competition.
Manchester United have been handed a favourable looking tie against La Liga outfit Granada.
United overcame AC Milan in the round of 16 and will fancy their chances of beating the Spanish club.
Arsenal will face Slavia Prague. The Czech side have already defeated Leicester City and Rangers in this season’s competition.
The tie of the round sees Ajax go head-to-head with Roma. The winners of this match-up will face either Granada or United in the last four.
Dinamo Zagreb versus Villarreal completes the quarter-final line-up, with the winners meeting either Arsenal or Slavia Prague in the next round.
The draw creates the possibility of an all-English final between United and Arsenal.
Europa League Quarter-Finals Draw
Granada vs Manchester United
Arsenal vs Slavia Prague
Ajax vs Roma
Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal
The road to Gdańsk is set! 🤩
Who’s lifting the 🏆❓#UELdraw | #UEL pic.twitter.com/54x0ACdUXl
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 19, 2021
Europa League Semi-Finals Draw
Granada/Man Utd vs Ajax/Roma
Dinamo Zagreb/Villarreal vs Arsenal/Slavia Prague
What are the Key Europa League Dates?
Quarter-finals: April 8 & 15
Semi-finals: April 29 & May 6
Final: May 26: Final (Gdansk, Poland)