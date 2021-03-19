Europa League Quarter-Finals Draw: Dates, Fixtures & Teams

The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals took place on Friday with two Premier League clubs left in the competition.

Manchester United have been handed a favourable looking tie against La Liga outfit Granada.





United overcame AC Milan in the round of 16 and will fancy their chances of beating the Spanish club.

Arsenal will face Slavia Prague. The Czech side have already defeated Leicester City and Rangers in this season’s competition.

The tie of the round sees Ajax go head-to-head with Roma. The winners of this match-up will face either Granada or United in the last four.

Dinamo Zagreb versus Villarreal completes the quarter-final line-up, with the winners meeting either Arsenal or Slavia Prague in the next round.

The draw creates the possibility of an all-English final between United and Arsenal.

Europa League Quarter-Finals Draw

Granada vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

Ajax vs Roma

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal

Europa League Semi-Finals Draw

Granada/Man Utd vs Ajax/Roma

Dinamo Zagreb/Villarreal vs Arsenal/Slavia Prague

What are the Key Europa League Dates?

Quarter-finals: April 8 & 15

Semi-finals: April 29 & May 6

Final: May 26: Final (Gdansk, Poland)