Europa League: Predicted Man United line-up (4-2-3-1) vs AC Milan

Manchester United make the trip to San Siro for the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 tie against AC Milan tonight.

The Red Devils played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford last week. Simon Kjaer bagged the equaliser for the Rossoneri in stoppage time.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side missed two clear-cut chances through Harry Maguire and Daniel James and they eventually paid the price by conceding a costly away goal.

The club must find the back of the net in Milan to stay in the competition. They have been boosted by the injury returns of Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek

David de Gea is also available after his paternal leave, but Edinson Cavani has been ruled out after suffering a late setback in training.

Anthony Martial (hip), Juan Mata and Phil Jones (both knee) are also unavailable for the game.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

Dean Henderson has started the last six games in goal for United, but he is likely to make way for the return of De Gea between the sticks. Henderson has been consistent in goal, but could have done better to prevent the Rossoneri’s late equaliser at Old Trafford.

In the backline, no changes are likely from the recent 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League. Eric Bailly has partnered Harry Maguire in the European games, but he is out with an injury concern.

Alex Telles has got the nod over Luke Shaw in the cup and European matches, but given the importance of the fixture, the England international is likely to start at left-back. Shaw recently won the club’s Player of the Month award for February.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Maguire and Shaw could form the defence.

No changes are likely in the centre of the park. Paul Pogba has returned after a long injury lay-off and he may feature on the bench. Donny van de Beek, meanwhile, has barely started games in any competition for the Red Devils.

Nemanja Matic is an option for Solskjaer in the holding midfield, but he may got with his regular option of Scott McTominay in the role. Fred has been his usual midfield partner over the course of the season.

Bruno Fernandes has been an automatic choice for Solskjaer when it comes to the number 10 position. The same can be said about Marcus Rashford on the left wing this term. The duo have bagged a stunning 41 goals and 23 assists together.

Solskjaer has the temptation to hand Amad Diallo his full debut on the right flank, but he may not do so. Daniel James is the most likely candidate to take up the role, particularly with Mason Greenwood leading the line.

Greenwood is likely to start upfront with both Martial and Cavani out injured. He has scored just once in 25 matches, but had a positive performance against the Hammers last weekend where he was unfortunate to hit the woodwork twice.

Predicted Manchester United line-up (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Greenwood.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com