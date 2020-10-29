Europa League Match Preview, Team News and Predicted Line-ups: Royal Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur return to Europa League action today after securing a 3-0 win over LASK in their opening game of Group J last week, and they will fancy their chances of securing another victory when they visit Royal Antwerp.

Spurs left it late to bag a 1-0 win in their Premier League clash with Burnley on Monday, and the squad go into tonight’s clash full of belief having not suffered a loss in their last 10 games across all competitions.





Head coach Jose Mourinho has enough squad depth at the moment after his side’s excellent business in the summer transfer window, and he is expected to name a very different starting line-up tonight.

Antwerp are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions and are currently top of the Belgian top-flight table after 10 rounds of fixtures.

They handed Ludogorets Razgrad a 2-1 win in their Europa League opener last week and will fancy their chances of shocking Spurs tonight.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham have a fit squad, with only centre-back Japhet Tanganga their only serious injury concern.

The youngster is expected to be fit soon, and his availability will come in handy in the competition going forward.

Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele have been left in London as a precaution, while Paulo Gazzaniga, Gedson Fernandes, Joe Rodon and Danny Rose are ineligible after being left out of Spurs’ Europa League squad.

PREDICTED LINEUP

Joe Hart was excellent in coordinating his backline during the win over LASK and is expected to retain the starting berth for tonight’s game.

Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon are expected to come in for Matt Doherty and Ben Davies respectively, while Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez are expected to be paired at the centre of the defence.

Harry Winks missed out on the matchday squad that faced Burnley but is likely to be paired alongside Giovani Lo Celso in front of the defence.

Gareth Bale will be starting, and the attacking duo of Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwijn could be playing alongside him behind Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius who assisted twice last time out in the Europa League.

Predicted Tottenham XI

4-2-3-1

Hart

Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon

Winks, Lo Celso

Lamela, Bale, Bergwijn

Vinicius