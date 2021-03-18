Europa League 2020/21 Round of 16: Preview, Fixtures, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The Europa League returns with the round of 16 second leg ties scheduled to be played on Thursday.

Arsenal are well placed to reach the quarter-finals after securing a 3-1 lead over Olympiacos in the reverse fixture.





The Gunners are sweating on the fitness of Bukayo Saka, who was withdrawn with a hamstring problem against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Spurs are also fancied to progress to the last eight as they travel to Dinamo Zagreb with a two-goal advantage.

However, Heung-Min Son (injury) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (suspension) will definitely miss the game.

Manchester United face a tough test in their tie against AC Milan after being held 1-1 at Old Trafford last week.

The Red Devils must score at least once in Milan to have any chance of progressing to the next round.

Rangers are also locked at 1-1 in their tie against Slavia Prague but have home advantage in the second leg.

Granada, Roma, Villarreal and Ajax all look in good shape to progress from their respective ties.

Europa League Round of 16 Second-Leg Fixtures

Thursday, March 18

Arsenal vs Olympiacos (3-1)

Molde vs Granada (0-2)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hostpur (0-2)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma (0-3)

AC Milan vs Manchester United (1-1)

Villarreal vs Dynamo Kiev (2-0)

Young Boys vs Ajax (0-3)

Rangers vs Slavia Prague (1-1)

BT Sport will be showing all round of 16 fixtures live across their different channels.

