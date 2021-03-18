Europa League 2020/21 Round of 16: UEL Results & Highlights

The Europa League takes centre stage this evening with the round of 16 second leg ties featuring some intriguing fixtures.

We’ll update this story with reports, results and the latest Europa League highlights as the games are played.





The action is underway, with two Premier League teams featuring amongst the early kick-offs.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned to the Arsenal starting XI for their fixture against Olympiacos.

However, manager Mikel Arteta has taken a risk in defence by recalling Hector Bellerin at right-back.

The Gunners lead 3-1 after the first leg and will fancy their chances of reaching the quarter-finals.

Tottenham Hotspur take a two-lead into their second meeting with Dinamo Zagreb.

Spurs’ boss Jose Mourinho has stayed true to his word by selecting Harry Kane for the game.

The ties involving Manchester United and Rangers are scheduled to start at 8.00 pm.

Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg Results

Thursday, March 18

Arsenal vs Olympiacos (3-1)

Molde vs Granada (0-2)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hostpur (0-2)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma (0-3)

AC Milan vs Manchester United (1-1)

Villarreal vs Dynamo Kiev (2-0)

Young Boys vs Ajax (0-3)

Rangers vs Slavia Prague (1-1)

Europa League Highlights

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was an integral part of Man Utd's first and only Europa League success🏆 Tonight, he's hoping to haunt his former club…#UEL pic.twitter.com/9114Xyz7WJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 18, 2021

Europa League News

Click here for the latest Europa League news.