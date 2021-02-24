Europa League 2020/21 Round of 32 Fixtures: Preview, TV Info & Live Stream

The Europa League returns with the round of 32 second leg ties scheduled to be played over the next two days.

Tottenham Hotspur get things underway on Wednesday as they go head-to-head with Wolfsberger.





Spurs lead 4-1 after the first leg and look nailed on to book their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Manager Jose Mourinho has picked a strong team, with the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale on the bench if things go pear-shaped.

The remaining British clubs are in action on Thursday and they are all well-placed to make progress.

Manchester United have a four-goal advantage over Real Sociedad, while Arsenal and Leicester City picked up draws on the road in their respective first-leg matches.

Rangers also look a good bet to make it through to the next round as they hold a 4-3 lead over Royal Antwerp heading into their second meeting.

Many of the remaining ties are finely poised and there could be some thrillers in store.

Napoli have a big job on their hands against Granada after slipping to a 2-0 defeat in Spain last week.

Bayer Leverkusen and PSV Eindhoven are other notable teams who are trailing following the first leg games.

Europa League Round of 32 First-Leg Fixtures

Wednesday, February 24

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolfsberger (4-1)

Thursday, February 25

Arsenal vs Benfica (1-1)

Rangers vs Royal Antwerp (4-3)

Villarreal vs RB Salzburg (2-0)

Hoffenheim vs Molde (3-3)

Napoli vs Granada (0-2)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (2-0)

Ajax vs Lille (2-1)

Club Brugge vs Dynamo Kiev (1-1)

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad (4-0)

AC Milan vs Red Star Belgrade (2-2)

Leicester City vs Slavia Prague (0-0)

Roma vs Braga (2-0)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Krasnodar (3-2)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Young Boys (3-4)

PSV Eindhoven vs Olympiacos (2-4)

BT Sport will be showing all round of 32 fixtures live across their different channels.

