Europa League Round of 16 Fixtures 2020/21: Preview, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The Europa League returns with the round of 16 first leg ties scheduled to be played on Thursday.

Manchester United are involved in the standout tie of the round as they go head-to-head with AC Milan.





Both teams have injuries ahead of the game, although the Red Devils are expected to field a strong starting XI.

Arsenal could have a fitness boost for their game at Olympiacos, with playmaker Emile Smith Rowe in line to return to the squad.

Smith Rowe missed the visit to Burnley over the weekend but was involved in training yesterday, and he may feature in Greece.

Tottenham Hotspur have a few selection concerns ahead of their first-leg meeting with Dinamo Zagreb.

Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Dele Alli have all collected two yellow cards in the competition, and another caution would result in suspension.

Slavia Prague versus Rangers and Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk are other notable ties taking place this evening.

Europa League Round of 16 First-Leg Fixtures

Thursday, March 11

Manchester United vs AC Milan

Dynamo Kiev vs Villarreal

Ajax vs Young Boys

Slavia Prague vs Rangers

Olympiacos vs Arsenal

Granada vs Molde

Tottenham Hostpur vs Dinamo Zagreb

Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk

The second leg ties will be played on Thursday, 18 March.

BT Sport will be showing all round of 16 fixtures live across their different channels.

