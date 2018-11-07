Ethan Ampadu would be an exciting signing for Aston Villa

Aston Villa find themselves 14th in the Championship table at the moment, and they need consistency in results in order to have any chance of challenging for promotion next season.
Dean Smith, the new Villa boss, seems already to be looking to bring in players of his choice. According to the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa are keen to sign Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea in the January transfer window.
The Villa boss is keen to add quality to his side in the new year, and their chances of promotion would increase if they can sign the Chelsea youngster.
Although the 18-year-old is inexperienced, there’s no doubt about his quality. The Welshman is a technically gifted player who can play in defensive midfield as well as in central defence.
He has already made five appearances for his country, which shows he is more than ready for first team football. He is good at passing and retaining possession, and would represent a smart signing for Villa.