Espanyol vs Alaves live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Espanyol will be looking to get their first win in the 2021-22 campaign when they take on Alaves in the La Liga clash on Wednesday at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat.

Espanyol vs Alaves Team News

Espanyol earned an impressive 2-2 draw against Real Betis in the last game, and they are unlikely to make wholesome changes to the squad.

Pere Pons and Javi Lopez are likely to spend time in the treatment room once again.

For Alaves, Joselu will continue to lead the line. John Guidetti could also break into the starting line-up for his side.

Espanyol predicted starting line-up:

Lopez; Gil, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Morlanes, Darder, Melendo; Vidal, De Tomas, Embarba

Alaves predicted starting line-up:

Sivera; Navarro, Miazga, Laguardia, Duarte; Martin, Pina, Roya, Mioja; Joselu, Guidetti

Espanyol vs Alaves Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Espanyol vs Alaves from bet365:

Match-winner:

Espanyol – 4/5

Draw – 23/10

Alaves – 4/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 6/5

Under – 4/6

Espanyol vs Alaves Prediction

Espanyol have made a poor start to the season, having picked up just three from their opening five games.

Alaves, on the other hand, have lost all of their opening four games, and they will be desperate to get a point on board.

After a tough start to the season, Espanyol, who marked their return to the top flight, have reasons to be positive after earning a commendable point against Betis.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 21/20 from bet365

